Pastor Grieving Over Mystery Woman Drinks Poison, Streaming Video Of His Suicide Act On Facebook

Pastor Richard Nhika, a popular but reportedly troubled pastor and musician with the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe. (Facebook)

On his third try at suicide, this pastor succeeded—all because of a woman. And he even filmed his own death.

A grief-stricken Pastor Richard Nhika from Zimbabwe drank poison in in an open field in Zimbabwe late January, streaming the video of his suicide act live on Facebook.

Nhika, 38, is a popular but reportedly troubled pastor and musician with the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe, according to The Chronicle.

He reportedly decided to kill himself over a mysterious woman identified only as Nomatter. Local reports said this was his third attempt at suicide.

In his Facebook death video, the pastor-musician, who released a song titled "Courage" just last November, confessed that what Nomatter did to him was the reason why he decided to take his own life.

"Take care and I hope God blesses you," Nhika said, addressing the woman.

"I never lied to you. This is what I'm taking right now," he said, showing the poison. "I'm taking it ... Thank you for taking my life ... You know the truth and God knows the truth."

Nhika didn't explain what that "truth" was all about.

The Chronicle said the pastor first attempted suicide in 2009 when he broke up with an unidentified woman. He also drank poison, which reportedly damaged some of his organs.

His tried to kill himself again in 2015 reportedly after a dispute with his family.

The Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe confirmed the pastor's death in a statement on its Facebook page. It said the pastor will be remembered for his "energy, zeal and enthusiasm."

Another pastor, also from Africa, killed himself in September last year. And a woman also played a role in that tragedy.

Pastor Letsego of Christ Embassy in Limpopo, South Africa reportedly hanged himself in shame after he mistakenly sent photos of his genitals, which were intended for his mistress, to members of his church instead using the WhatsApp texting service in mobile phones.

To add to the scandal, the married pastor sent the photos with a message that reads, "Wife is away, it's all yours tonight."