Society

Catholic School Bans Four-Year-Old Wearing Hijab
Japanese Samurai Who Gave Up Everything To Follow Jesus To Be Made A Saint
Iraqis Say They've Taken Eastern Mosul After 100 Days Of Fighting
President Donald Trump Proves Pro-Life Credentials - Reinstates Anti-Abortion Policy
Shariah Law Imposed in Mali As Islamist Extremists Ban Baptisms and Christian Weddings
Why the Sun 'Stood Still' In Joshua's Ancient Biblical Battle: Researchers Find Scientific Basis
Christians Air Views on Trump Presidency: 'It's Miraculous That God Can Use a Very Secular Man to ...
Majority of Americans Still Want to Read the Bible Despite the Changing Times, Study Shows
Warring Anglican Primates Summoned To New Meeting In October
Churches Urged To Adopt Refugee Family As Home Office Struggles To Meet 20,000 Target

Pastor And Wife Who Lost Both Children In Tragic Car Accident Now Expecting Twins

carey-lodge Carey Lodge Christian Today Journalist

 

Hadley and Gentry Eddings with their son Dobbs.Go Fund Me

A US pastor and his wife whose two children were killed in a tragic car accident in 2015 have announced that they are now expecting twins.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Hadley Eddings shared the couple's news.

"Y'all have held us up in prayer and we are so grateful!" She wrote. "Now we ask you to add two more Eddings to your prayers! We are expecting twins this summer!" 

The devout Christian couple made headlines when just days after the accident, they publicly forgave the truck driver who caused the incident in which Gentry Eddings' car was hit.

Advertisement

A worship leader at one of Charlotte's biggest churches, Forest Hills, Gentry was driving back from his sister's wedding on May 23 when his car was struck by 28-year-old Matthew Dean at traffic lights. His car then hit Hadley's, killing their two-year-old son Dobbs.

Hadley was eight months pregnant at the time. Their son, Reed, was born by emergency C-section, but also died three days later.

"We have, in our hearts, forgiven the man who did this. It was not the easiest thing to do, but in some ways it was because we know – Hadley and I – that Jesus Christ has forgiven us our debt... So in some ways, it was very easy to forgive a man who made an accident," Gentry said at their children's funeral.

He asked those present to also forgive Dean, and "anyone in your life who you hold anything against".

The couple later said they'd had to "learn how to do things differently", but still had faith in God.

Asked about how they cope with having survived the devastating incident, Hadley told WRAL: "The only thing I can think of is that if God left us here, he must just not be finished with us. That's the only thing I can think".

More News in Society
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY