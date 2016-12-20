Parishioners Condemn Hungarian Catholic Priest For Helping Refugees

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A Hungarian Catholic priest has been attacked by parishioners after giving a group of Syrian Christian refugees shelter in a parish building.

Fr Zoltan Nemeth, from the small town of Kormend on the Austrian border, is considering resigning, according to Hungarian Free Press, after he was subject to repeated verbal attacks from residents.

Syrian refugees squeeze themselves under rolls of razor wire into Hungary at the border with Serbia. Reuters

Nemeth offered the refugees,who were previously in a nearby camp, housing next to his parish rectory. But the move has caused outrage from both churchgoers and non-Catholics.

Hungarian attitudes towards refugees have hardened dramatically since the end of single party rule in 1990. A study by Tarki showed just 15 per cent were xenophobic in 1992. But in 2016 that figure has exploded to 58 per cent.

Another survey showed it is not just Muslims who Hungarians are suspicious of but anyone seen as "other". A survey by Zavecz Research found 79 per cent would not want an Arab to move into their neighbourhood and 65 per cent would not want to live next to a Syrian Christian. As much as 55 per cent do not want a homosexual neighbour and 50 per cent would be unhappy if an American moved nearby.

"It is increasingly difficult to defend the claim that we are not xenophobes," said Németh in an interview with SZEMLelek.

"Austria is but an arm's length away, yet the contrast is striking. We were able to engage in meaningful, calm dialogue with the minister responsible for refugees and migrants. I would be very happy to get support and reassurance from the leaders of our Church. But perhaps I am not fulfilling my duties appropriately and if this is the case, then I should consider resigning from the parish."

He added of his own battle with locals: "The fears about the foreigners being sick or contagious are baseless. As I see it, they follow a healthier lifestyle than the average person and they are very careful not to catch something."