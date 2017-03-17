Parents say prayer brought son back to life after nearly drowning

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Matty Cunningham lies at the ICU of a hospital in Boise, Idaho moments before he made his miraculous recovery. (Twitter/Jeff Platt KBOI)

"He was dead. He was blue and dead."

This was what Matthew Cunningham told local station KBOI in Boise, Idaho, referring to his 22-month-old son, Matty.

Hours later, however, Matty "woke up" at the hospital where he was taken—as if nothing happened, stunning everyone.

Family members earlier found the toddler's body floating in a neighbour's pond after he had wandered away from his family home in Baker City. They immediately began performing CPR on the boy but without no success.

Family members began to pray and "begged God for a miracle," Elsa, the boy's mom, told KBOU.

"We just prayed and prayed and prayed," Matthew said.

The first doctors to check Matty at the hospital also "painted the story of a dead child," according to Elsa.

The family decided to bring Matty to a hospital in downtown Boise, Idaho, where doctors performed an MRI on his brain.

The Cunninghams kept on praying but were already steeling themselves for the worst.

Then, just like that, the miracle happened.

Doctors told the family that Matty's MRI showed no brain damage at all.

Within hours, Matty slowly came back to life. Moments later, the boy was already running inside the ICU.

Matty is now back home with his parents, who can't thank God enough for giving their son a second chance at life.

"We just fell to our knees and thanked God," Matthew told KBOI. "Praising God ... My son is dead and now he's alive. It defies any logic. This is just a miracle."

Last month, Christian Today also reported about a 14-year-old girl who had been declared dead and was already covered in white cloth on her hospital bed.

Then suddenly, the girl named Lydia moved, coming out of her coma after six days. Lydia sat up, then stood beside her bed, exclaiming, "Mummy, our Lord Jesus, our Lord and God Jesus Christ!"

The hospital staff and even her family members at first backed away in terror, thinking that they were seeing a ghost.

But then Lydia reassured them, saying, "Mummy, I'm Lydia ... not a ghost."

"I'm alive! Jesus gave me my life back, and healed me!" she told them.