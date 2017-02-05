Orthodox Archbishop Alludes To Trump's Immigration Ban, Calls For 'Love Of The Stranger'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Archbishop Demetrios of America of The Order of St. Andrew, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. The Archbishop yesterday called the Orthodox church to 'love of the stranger'. Reuters

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America has issued a statement focussing on the importance of Christian hospitality, and the need to welcome "people of every nation, tribe, and tongue".

The statement made yesterday by Archbishop Demetrios is an apparent reference to President Trump's immigration ban.

He makes no mention of President Trump, but emphasises the plight of refugees and the imperative to help those in need.

He speaks of the need to offer "philoxenia", Greek for "love of the stranger", as The Pappas Post reports.

"We express our sadness and pain for our brothers and sisters all over the world who find themselves in tragic circumstances of hostility, violence and war, where families have been torn apart, displaced and where people are denied basic human rights," he says.

Advertisement

The Archbishop highlights the American tradition of helping strangers: "In our great country, which has historically and practically welcomed people of every nation, tribe, and tongue, we have the distinct privilege and honour to offer philoxenia – love of the stranger – to humans from all walks of life."

He refers to various aspects of scripture which emphasise that call.

"The New Testament is replete with an ethos of philoxenia...based not on fear but on care and on gratitude. Welcome one another, says Saint Paul in his letter to the Romans, even as Christ welcomed you (Rom. 15:7).

"Christian philoxenia must not only be extended to those close to us, but must be extended to those near and far away, and even to those who will not reciprocate—to the poor, the stranger, even those who hate us. For Christ says, if you love only those who love you, what credit is that to you? (Luke 14:14)."

The Archbishop calls on people to pray urgently for those who are suffering. "In these most difficult times, the strongest expression of our philoxenia becomes a very urgent matter," he says.