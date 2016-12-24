One Million Moms Upset With National Geographic for Featuring Transgender Child on Its January Cover

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

National Geographic uses a nine-year-old transgender boy for its January 2017 cover. (Screenshot/National Geographic)

National Geographic has upset the Christian watchdog group One Million Moms after the magazine decided to feature a transgender child on its January 2017 cover.

The magazine made the announcement last week that a nine-year-old boy who wanted to be perceived as a girl would be gracing their cover. "She has lived as an openly transgender girl since age 5, and she captured the complexity of the conversation around gender. Today, we're not only talking about gender roles for boys and girls — we're talking about our evolving understanding of people on the gender spectrum," the magazine's editor wrote.

Reacting to the National Geographic's cover, 1MM accused "advocates for sexual confusion" of exploiting children to fuel the flames of their cause.

"Susan Goldberg, the National Geographic editor, should be ashamed of herself for using a young child in such an abusive manner," the group wrote on its website. "The overwhelming majority of doctors and psychiatrists label what this child is going through as 'gender dysphoria' and National Geographic is praising it as 'beautiful.'"

Studies have already shown that roughly 40 percent of those who identify as transgender end up attempting suicide. As such, 1MM questions what is it in this situation that National Geographic finds praiseworthy.

The group added that Scripture only mentions two sexes — male and female. The Bible verse Genesis 1:27 even says, "So God created man in His own image, in the image of God he created Him, male and female He created them."

1MM strongly believes National Geographic should not have added more confusion to the transgender lifestyle, since they are causing nothing but pain and psychological trauma with their message.

"National Geographic is the latest print media company to abandon what it does best to force a lifestyle in the American public that the medical community identifies as unhealthy," the group said. "Rather than abandoning geography to shame Americans into embracing such a lifestyle, they should be helping individuals who struggle with this disorder. That is, helping confused individuals accept their wonderfully crafted and God-given biology."