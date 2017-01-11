NFL Star Ben Watson Says He Misses Post-Game Prayer the Most As He Sat Out Season Due to Injury

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

NFL star Benjamin Watson is seen here leading the post-game prayer for the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers. (Facebook/Benjamin Watson)

Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson was forced to miss the entire 2016 National Football League season after suffering from a torn right Achilles tendon last August.

For an athlete at his prime, Watson said it's tough missing out on all the action and just watching his teammates play the game. Watson said ever since he got injured, people kept asking him what he misses most about football.

Surprisingly, the Christian athlete answered that it's not scoring touchdowns.

"Some people have asked what I've missed most about being unable to play this season. At the top of the list is that special moment after every game when opponents unite as brothers to give thanks to their Father," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Accompanying Watson's message was a photo showing himself leading both the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers in prayer following a game. All of the football players are shown holding hands with their heads bowed down.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Watson did not waste his time off the field since he concentrated on finishing his book called "The New Dad's Playbook: Gearing Up for the Biggest Game of Your Life," which is due for release this May.

The book will serve as "a practical and encouraging guide for rookie and veteran dads alike that will empower and equip them to be the supportive and informed partners that their spouses need while preparing them for the greatest game of their life, fatherhood," Watson said as quoted by The Christian Post.

Watson said the book will detail all five of his children's births.

He expressed hopes that his failures and victories as a dad will help others as they navigate through the challenges of fatherhood. "I hope my...teachable moments provide an additional resource for men who want to be great lovers, comforters, protectors and providers during this special time but sometimes don't quite know how," Watson wrote.