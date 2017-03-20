'New Girl' season 6 episode 20 spoilers: Jess goes to Portland to run away from feelings for Nick; season 7 still uncertain
Jess Day (Zooey Deschanel) will try to distract herself from the romantic feelings that she is starting to have for Nick Miller (Jake Johnson) in episode 20 of "New Girl" season 6.
In the previous episode, Reagan Lucas (Megan Fox) returned to town from a work trip. The visit did not please Jess very much as it made her feel that Reagan was acting too much like Nick's girlfriend. Later on, she realized that the old spark must be returning and decided to do something about it.
Titled "Misery," the official synopsis for episode 20 reveals that Jess will leave town and go to Portland in order to run away from the romantic feelings she has for Nick. While in the state, she will keep herself busy by taking care of her father.
Back in Los Angeles, Nick and Reagan continue to bond together. However, at a work party, Nick realizes that he does not know Reagan very much and panics over that thought. At this point, it is still uncertain whether Nick will do anything to get to know Reagan deeper or whether he is also starting to feel something for Jess.
The summary for the upcoming episode also reveals that Aly Nelson (Nasim Pedrad) prepares herself to be introduced to the mother of Winston Bishop (Lamorne Morris). However, things may not turn out as smooth as expected, as Winston's mother is not aware that they are cops.
"New Girl" season 6 airs episode 20 on Tuesday, March 21, at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.
Meanwhile, news circulated last week that the American comedy series may be saying goodbye forever after season 6 when Johnson told The Daily Beast in an interview that the show is "almost certainly done" after its finale on April 4. The actor revealed that the network has not informed them if "New Girl" will be renewed and hinted that they shot a finale where "if this was the end, the core fan base would be OK."
Nonetheless, Johnson quickly clarified his statement after it gathered buzz, saying on his Twitter account, "Let's be clear. I have no idea if NG is coming back. I was doing an interview for #WinItAll & was asked my guess. We've been told it's 50/50."
