'NCIS: New Orleans' season 3 episode 19 spoilers: A super virus spreads; team races against time to find antidote
The Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS) team in New Orleans will be racing against time to find an antidote to a virus in episode 19 of "NCIS: New Orleans" season 3.
Titled "Quid Pro Quo," the official synopsis for the upcoming episode reveals that a deadly accident will occur at the naval base. The team will conduct an investigation on the case and will unravel that a unit of Seabees was contaminated and poisoned by a super virus. The team must then act quickly as New Orleans is at risk for a potential virus outbreak.
However, things turn from bad to worse when Loretta Wade (C.C.H. Pounder) becomes infected with the said virus during the autopsy of one of the victims. She is given a few hours to live. With this, the team must race with time to find an antidote to the said virus in order to save their friend and the city.
In the promotional preview of episode 19, Dwayne Cassius Pride (Scott Bakula) and the team investigate a victim's body that has fallen off a building. Later on, forensics reveal that it is because of the virus and investigators do not know any cure at the moment. The NCIS team also suggests that it is a case of bioterrorism.
However, the team becomes distracted when Wade is also infested with the virus. She is left in quarantine, but the infection seems to be spreading quickly as she collapses in the room.
Pride is anxious as he and his team only have a few hours to look for a cure and give it to Wade so she can survive. He will try to do everything, especially since he had lost a friend and teammate before when Agent Meredith Brody (Zoe McLellan) left. Will Wade make it?
Episode 19 of "NCIS: New Orleans" season 3 airs on Tuesday, March 28, at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.
'O love that wilt not let me go': How a blind pastor produced a work of genius
'O love that wilt not let me go' was written by George Matheson (1842-1906), and its powerful meditation on the power of God in the life of the believer never fail to move.
-
Mark Burnett and Roma Downey producing new faith-based TV series called 'Messiah'
Christian couple Mark Burnett and Roma Downey are planning to produce a religious drama series called "Messiah" for Netflix.
