'Naruto Shippuden' spoilers: Episode 500 to feature Naruto's wedding; a new spin-off coming on April 5

"Naruto Shippuden" is expected to mark the conclusion of the long-running series with episode 500 this week. Although this is sad news for the anime's fans, the story will feature a happy theme, particularly the wedding of Naruto and Hinata. Also, fans need not worry too much, as another spin-off is already scheduled for debut in April.

In episode 499 of "Naruto Shippuden," Naruto worked tirelessly to ensure that the wedding preparations were made. Naruto and Hinata encountered the usual problems that any soon-to-wed couples face, such as the attendance of their invited guests and the expenses.

Naruto was also seen having jitters in the previous episode, but not because he was having second thoughts on his decision. His anxiety was attributed to the still long list of tasks to accomplish as the big day was approaching. On the other hand, their friends were also having a hard time choosing the best wedding present they can give to the bride and groom.

The panic and worry should lessen in the upcoming episode, as it is expected to feature Naruto and Hinata's wedding day. In episode 500, titled "Congratulations," the couple will exchange their wedding vows. Aside from this, Naruto's first teacher, Iruka, who was seen in the previous episode, is anticipated to give a warm speech for the couple.

Episode 500 of "Naruto Shippuden" will air on Thursday, March 23.

Meanwhile, a new Naruto series is expected to debut on Tuesday, April 5. Titled "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations," the upcoming spin-off will feature the son of Naruto named Boruto and his quest in the ninja world. Although the main focus of the new series will be Boruto, fans may still see the old characters from the Naruto series as they help the young boy in his adventures.