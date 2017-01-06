Missing Chibok Schoolgirl Kidnapped By Boko Haram Found With Baby In Nigeria

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Some of the 21 Chibok schoolgirls released by Boko Haram in October 2016. Reuters

Another of the more than 200 schoolgirls abducted by Islamist militant group Boko Haram from their school in Nigeria's Chibok in 2014 has been found, according to the Nigerian army.

The girl, identified as Rakiya Abubkar Gali, had a six-month-old baby with her, a spokesperson said, and was discovered while soldiers were investigating suspected members of Boko Haram.

According to World Watch Monitor, Gali is the daughter of Abubakar Gali Mulima and Habiba Abubakar, and is the 24th Chibok victim to be released.

In total, 276 girls, most of them Christians, were taken from their school on April 14, 2014. Dozens have managed to escape, but more than 200 are still missing.

Their capture was part of Boko Haram's seven-year-old insurgency to set up an Islamic state in the north of Nigeria that has killed some 15,000 people.

In October, 21 of the abducted girls were released by militants following talks with the government brokered by the International Red Cross and the Swiss government.

More than 910 schools have been targeted by Boko Haram, whose name means "Western [or non-Islamic] education is a sin". At least 611 teachers have been deliberately killed and another 19,000 forced to flee. At least 1,500 schools have closed.

In a video released in May 2014, then-Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, said women and girls would continue to be abducted to "turn them to the path of true Islam" and ensure they did not attend school.

The group controlled an area about the size of Belgium in early 2015 but has been pushed out of most of that territory over the last year by Nigeria's army and troops from neighbouring countries.

Last month, the army said it had seized a key Boko Haram camp in its last enclave in Nigeria in the vast Sambisa forest. The jihadists still stage suicide bombings in northeastern areas and in neighbouring Niger and Cameroon.

Additional reporting by Reuters