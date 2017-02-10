Ministers U-Turn On Refugees Challenged In High Court

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The government's u-turn on taking unaccompanied child refugees is to be challenged at the High Court.

Campaigners say ministers have not worked hard enough with local authorities to find places for the lone children.

The Calais 'Jungle' was destroyed in October Reuters

In a low key announcement on Wednesday the government said the scheme aiming to resettle some of the estimated 90,000 vulnerable child refugees would stop at the end of March.

Just 350 children will have been welcomed under the Dubs' programme, rather than the 3,000 discusses in the debate.

Immigration minister Robert Goodwill said a specific figure had never been written into legislation and it had always depended on how many local authority places were available.

But the legal challenge late this Friday, launched by the charity Help Refugees, will argue officials have not worked hard enough with local authorities to find sufficient places.

In a statement to the House of Commons on Thursday, the home secretary Amber Rudd backed ending the Dubs arrangement saying it acted as a 'pull' for traffickers and children.

'I am clear that when working with my French counterparts they do not want us to indefinitely continue to accept children under the Dubs amendment because they specify, and I agree with them, that it acts as a draw.

'It acts as a pull. It encourages the people traffickers.'

The Archbishop of Canterbury joined other leading Church of England figures on Wednesday calling on the government to reverse its decision, saying he was 'shocked and saddened' by the move.

'Our country has a great history of welcoming those in need, particularly the most vulnerable, such as unaccompanied children,' he said, adding the total of 350 'does not meet the spirit of the commitment' given last year.

'To end the scheme now, when such a small proportion have actually entered the country, is regrettable,' Welby said. 'Local authorities, who are bearing the costs of the resettlement, must be given the resources and time needed to meet our original commitment.'

Welby also issued a veiled attack on Donald Trump, warning against the 'worrying trends we are seeing around the world' and spoke out against 'seeing the movement of desperate people as more of a threat to identity and security than an opportunity to do our duty'.

He said: 'We cannot withdraw from our long and proud history of helping the most vulnerable.'

Meanwhile in America Human Rights Watch praised the courts for refusing to reinstate Trump's 'grosly overbroad ban'.

Senior researcher Grace Meng said: 'It has already caused great hardship to countless people with no remote connection to terrorism.'

But in Australia some church leaders are urging officials to follow Trump and prioritise more Christian refugees over Muslims fleeing the war in Syria and Iraq.