'Mighty' Man With 'Blood-Stained Hands' Saves Life Of Muslim Man Twice — From Tsunami And Road Crash

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

The man used to be a devout Muslim, but something miraculous happened to him that made him embrace Jesus Christ.

Al-Jamali shared his stunning story with Bibles for Mideast, an underground Christian ministry that distributes Bibles and conducts evangelism in Asia, South Africa and the Middle East.

The former Muslim who lives in a Middle East country actually experienced not just one but two life-saving miracles.

He said the first miracle happened in 2004 when he and a friend visited a coastal area in India. While they were at the beach one day, they suddenly saw giant tsunami waves coming at them. The tsunami was triggered by a massive undersea earthquake.

"Within seconds the waves battered the shore, wiping out everything. Thousands of people died," Al-Jamali said.

Advertisement

He said the force of the waves pulled him under the sea.

But "suddenly, I felt a strong and mighty man pick me up in his hands," he said. "I really felt like a baby being carried by its mother. I could see blood stains on the man's hands."

He said the man carried him to the shore unharmed. Unfortunately, his friend was never found and was presumed dead.

Eleven years later, Al-Jamali was driving his car along with one of his two wives when he figured in a terrible road crash. Once again, he miraculously survived. Unfortunately, his wife died.

"I felt the same thing I had back on the day of the tsunami," he told Bibles for Mideast. He said the "strong, mighty man" once again held him, "carrying me like a baby in the arms of its mother." He said he again saw the same blood stains on the man's hands and realised he was the same man who had rescued him from the tsunami.

That night, his Saviour visited him in the hospital where he was taken. Finally the man revealed himself to him as Jesus Christ Himself.

Al-Jamali converted to Christianity soon after. Later his other wife also embraced Jesus. Their family now worship at Assembly of Loving God, the church organised by Bibles for Mideast.

There have been previous reports about Muslims having miraculous encounters with Jesus.

Just last month, a Muslim man who used to be a notorious persecutor of Christians became a devoted believer after his dying son was miraculously healed by Jesus with the help of a group of pastors. The Muslim man himself and his wife were also saved by Jesus when then tried to commit suicide following a series of misfortunes.