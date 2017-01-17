Men Who Accused Bishop Eddie Long of Sexual Misconduct Speak About His Death

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Jamal Parris (left) and Spencer LeGrande (right) are just two of the four men who accused Bishop Eddie Long of sexual coercion back in 2010. (Screenshot/Channel 2 Action News)

Four men forever changed the life of the late Bishop Eddie Long after they came forward more than five years ago and accused the well-loved Christian figure of sexual coercion.

Since he passed away days ago, people have been curious what Spencer LeGrande, Maurice Robinson, Anthony Flagg, and Jamal Parris thought about Long's legacy.

"We've been hearing from people from all walks of life — the media, celebrities, gospel singers — wanting to hear what we think," LeGrande told the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

LeGrande, who is currently living in Charlotte where he owns a sneaker cleaning company with Robinson and Flagg, said they are just waiting for the proper time to have their say.

"As much as we'd like to make a statement about the passing of Bishop Eddie Long, we've all decided to remain silent, for now," they collectively said. "Our perspectives will be addressed in our book, 'Foursaken' which we hope to release soon."

"We're all brothers in this," LeGrande added.

Long, 63, died of stomach cancer on Sunday. He was known for building the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, which became one of the nation's largest churches with around 30,000 members.

However, his Christian ministry took a big hit after the four men came forward and accused him of sexual misconduct. Long denied their accusations, but at one point, he confessed that he actually contemplated suicide.

Last August, Long shocked people from his congregation after he appeared significantly slimmer. He credited the drastic weight loss to a vegan diet and exercise, but some people suspected he was sick.

In a video uploaded on his Facebook page, Long said, "I'm on the medicine that God gave you to feed your immune system to build you up. You know what, if you really want to move through this world and have influence you gotta be spiritual and you have to walk by His commandments and you have to be healthy."

His memorial service has been set for Jan. 25.