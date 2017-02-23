Manny Pacquiao Does It Again: Boxing Champ And Devout Christian Builds Huge Orphanage 'In Kindest Gesture Yet'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Manny Pacquiao leads the distribution of relief goods to residents of a calamity-stricken area in the Philippines. (Instagram/Manny Pacquiao)

Manny Pacquiao has proven once again that he's got a heart of gold.

The devout Christian—who happens to be a world famous boxing champion and a senator from the Philippines—has shown his generosity again to his less fortunate countrymen by building a huge orphanage in his home province of Sarangani in what CBN News said is "one of his kindest gestures yet."

Minus the media publicity, Pacquiao started the project a year ago, and it was completed just this month.

In announcing his orphanage project on his Facebook page on Monday, Pacquiao quoted this Bible verse: "Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress." James 1:27

Pacquiao is also funding the construction of more than 100 new houses for the destitute. These new houses are in addition to the 100 new homes for poor Filipinos whose construction he also funded last year.

He is also building a boxing gym where youngsters seeking to make boxing a career can train.

In times of calamities, Pacquiao is also there to distribute relief goods to affected residents.

In his visits to the countryside, he never fails to show the people the love of God, stressing to them the importance of having a relationship with Christ.

Aside from trying to make a difference in the lives of his poor countrymen, Pacquaio is also using his influence to spread the gospel.

"This is the right time to spread His words. People are idolising us. Whatever words come out from our mouth, they will listen, they will believe," CBN News quoted him as saying.

Pacquiao is also inspiring his legions of fans with his words of wisdom conveyed in social media.

Here are some of his recent social media posts:

• "I can never explain the pain of growing up in poverty, but it has helped me understand those in need and I love giving back." (Facebook)

• "Take care of the poor and God will take care of you." (Twitter)

• "No matter how rich, talented, educated, or successful you are, how you care for and treat others is what matters the most." (Twitter)