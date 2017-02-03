Largest Ever #VisitMyMosque Day Expected To Attract Thousands

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Thousands of non-Muslims will pack into UK mosques this Sunday as 150 Islamic worship centres open their doors.

The largest ever 'visit my mosque' day aims to give people a better understanding and appreciation of Islam after a new report highlighted how anti-Muslim abuse had become mainstream.

Reuters

The campaign group HOPE Not Hate documented the rise of Islamophobic rhetoric among commentators and politicians.

"Trump's election and his subsequent selection of Cabinet officials and advisers has accelerated a process of mainstreaming of anti-Muslim sentiment that has been happening for some years," the report launched this week claimed.

"The result is that prominent anti-Muslim activists are now at the very centre of power and decision making in America."

Advertisement

Against this background mosques in all corners of the UK, mainly where there are large Muslim populations, will explain the basic beliefs of Islam as they showcase community projects they are involved in such as homeless shelters and refugee sponsorship.

"As the world recoils at President Trump's so called 'Muslim Ban' and now the mass killing at a mosque in Canada, #VisitMyMosque is a much needed antidote to the poisonous atmosphere we find ourselves in," said Harun Khan, secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB).

"Visit My Mosque Day is our chance to welcome fellow Britons to our diverse community," he added.

"In previous years we were moved by how the great British public has taken part in the day, some travelling dozens of miles to find their local mosques, and the level of enthusiasm in the number of mosques who have invited their neighbours to share in the experience has increased each year. Now its third year, we hope that Visit My Mosque Day becomes a great British institution for years to come."

You can find your local mosque here.