Lady Gaga's Former Teacher Believes The Singer Is Crying Out For God: 'I Have Been Praying For Her For Years'

Lady Gaga speaks to the media during the Super Bowl LI halftime show press conference at Media Center in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5, 2017. Reuters

Singer Lady Gaga, known for hits such as "Bad Romance" and "Perfect Illusion," surprised her fans on Sunday during her Super Bowl LI halftime performance in Houston, Texas where she delivered a powerful rendition of "God Bless America."

She followed it with the song "This Land Is Your Land" before reciting the pledge of allegiance: "One Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

Evangelist Chris White, her former teacher who is a minister for United Evangelical Church, said he's happy that Lady Gaga has declared her love for God in front of all her fans. He believes it is the beginning of her spiritual growth.

White knows Lady Gaga by her real name: Stefani Germanotta. When she performed her new song "Million Reasons," White said he was really moved.

"Lady Gaga, like many famous people, is bleeding on the inside because fame and success can never satisfy the human heart. 'Can't you give me what I'm needin', needin'?' is the cry of the human heart for something far greater than anything this world can offer," White told The Christian Post. "I have been praying for her for years, that the Lord will indeed one day show her the way to 'cut through all the worn-out leather' of this dying world."

White taught mathematics at the Convent of the Sacred Heart in New York City from 1995 to 2004. He recalled Lady Gaga as a bright and talented student. However, it was already clear by then that her talent lies in music. White said Lady Gaga is simply amazing behind the piano, and her voice is mesmerising.

Earlier, Lady Gaga was criticised by Becky Roach of the Catholic Link, who penned the article titled "From Lady Gaga to Steph Curry: 5 Things to Remember When Celebrities Share Their Faith." The writer said Lady Gaga "has unfortunately done a variety of obscene things" so her faith is dubious.

But the singer hit back at her critic, saying that Jesus Christ is not One who judges. "Mary Magdalene washed the feet of Christ and was protected and loved by him. A prostitute. Someone society shames as if she and her body are a man's trash can," she wrote on her Instagram account (@ladygaga). "He loved her and did not judge. He let her cry over him and dry his feet with the hair of a harlot. We are not just 'celebrities' — we are humans and sinners, children, and our lives are not void of values because we struggle. We are as equally forgiven as our neighbor."