Society

Donald Trump Has No Need To Apologise For Travel Ban, Says US Bishop Who Was A Refugee
What Makes A Great Sermon? 5 Tips For The Perfect Preach
Bishop Leads Charge For Church's 'Radical Inclusion' Of Gay Couples
Why Are Black Majority Churches Growing So Fast In The UK?
World Evangelical Alliance: It's (Sometimes) OK Not To Say God Was Jesus' 'Father'
Head Behind New 'Cut-Price' Private School Oversaw Christian School Branded 'Inadequate' By Ofsted
These Are 5 Qualities That Make A Great Pastor
Campaigners Against Antisemitism Call For An End To 'Israel Apartheid Week'
Bristol Cathedral May Remove Stained Glass Tribute To Slave Trader
Dear Archbishops: What Is 'A Radical New Inclusion'?

Kidnapped 17-Y-O Girl Rescued From Sex Traffickers After She 'Prayed And Prayed'

Hazel Torres

Sarah Dunsey is welcomed back by her family after she went missing for over a month.(Facebook/Help Us Find Sarah Dunsey)

What can a girl do if she suddenly finds herself in big trouble, like getting abducted by a gang of sex traffickers?

Sarah Dunsey, 17, of Logan, Utah, found herself caught in the net of a sex slavery gang, but was eventually able to escape using only the one thing that her abductors could not stop her from doing: Pray.

Sarah disappeared over a month ago while on a trip to Las Vegas in the company of friends, The Gospel Herald reported.

She finally reappeared on Friday, Feb. 17, at a hospital in Venice, California. Sarah hasn't spoken yet of what happened to her, but her family believe she was kidnapped by sex traffickers.

Prior to Sarah's reappearance, her mother Amie made an emotional plea for her return in a video campaign that went viral.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, she took to Facebook to celebrate the news of her daughter's safe return. She wrote: "We found our Sarah Bearah!!! Thank you all for sharing, getting Sarah's face out there, and helping us to find her. Thank you to the people that sent us the tips that found her."

During their tearful reunion, all that Sarah could tell her mom was that, "I prayed and prayed that you would come, and you came."

Two men believed to be responsible for Sarah's abduction are being questioned by the FBI, according to The Daily Mail.

According to the group Abolishing Injustice in the 21st Century, human trafficking has become the world's fastest growing criminal industry, affecting every nation across the globe. "Every 30 seconds, someone becomes a victim of modern-day slavery," the group says.

It points out that there are more victims of forced labour and sex trafficking in the world today than at any other time in human history.

The number is staggering: an estimated 27 million in bondage across the globe—men, women, and children exploited for manual and sexual labour against their will, the group says.

A UNICEF report says more than a million children are trafficked each year.

More News in Society
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY