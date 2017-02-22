Kidnapped 17-Y-O Girl Rescued From Sex Traffickers After She 'Prayed And Prayed'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Sarah Dunsey is welcomed back by her family after she went missing for over a month. (Facebook/Help Us Find Sarah Dunsey)

What can a girl do if she suddenly finds herself in big trouble, like getting abducted by a gang of sex traffickers?

Sarah Dunsey, 17, of Logan, Utah, found herself caught in the net of a sex slavery gang, but was eventually able to escape using only the one thing that her abductors could not stop her from doing: Pray.

Sarah disappeared over a month ago while on a trip to Las Vegas in the company of friends, The Gospel Herald reported.

She finally reappeared on Friday, Feb. 17, at a hospital in Venice, California. Sarah hasn't spoken yet of what happened to her, but her family believe she was kidnapped by sex traffickers.

Prior to Sarah's reappearance, her mother Amie made an emotional plea for her return in a video campaign that went viral.

Over the weekend, she took to Facebook to celebrate the news of her daughter's safe return. She wrote: "We found our Sarah Bearah!!! Thank you all for sharing, getting Sarah's face out there, and helping us to find her. Thank you to the people that sent us the tips that found her."

During their tearful reunion, all that Sarah could tell her mom was that, "I prayed and prayed that you would come, and you came."

Two men believed to be responsible for Sarah's abduction are being questioned by the FBI, according to The Daily Mail.

According to the group Abolishing Injustice in the 21st Century, human trafficking has become the world's fastest growing criminal industry, affecting every nation across the globe. "Every 30 seconds, someone becomes a victim of modern-day slavery," the group says.

It points out that there are more victims of forced labour and sex trafficking in the world today than at any other time in human history.

The number is staggering: an estimated 27 million in bondage across the globe—men, women, and children exploited for manual and sexual labour against their will, the group says.

A UNICEF report says more than a million children are trafficked each year.