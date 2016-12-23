Kevin Sorbo Working on New Film About an Atheist Turning to Christ

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Kevin Sorbo, seen here taking a selfie on the golf course, is busy making a new faith-based movie called 'Let There Be Light.' (Facebook/Kevin Sorbo Official Facebook Page)

Christian actor Kevin Sorbo is collaborating with his wife Sam and Fox News commentator Sean Hannity in creating a new faith-based film called "Let There Be Light," which is based on the conversion of an atheist to Christianity after going through a near-death experience.

Sorbo, best known for playing the title role in the "Hercules" TV series, said the movie is expected for release in November 2017. "It's been likened to 'Ghost' meets 'Heaven Is for Real,' with a dash of 'God's Not Dead,'" he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Sorbo's family is heavily involved in the film, what with Sam co-writing the script with Dan Gordon and even playing a role in the movie. Their two young sons, who have been taking acting lessons from former "Baywatch" star Erika Eleniak, will also appear. Sorbo said their roles are well-deserved, and he cast them not based on their relationship but on their acting abilities.

"They blew me away with their auditions," Sorbo said. "Then Sam and I, as producers, realised the amount of money we had just saved by casting our own kids."

Over the years, Sorbo has been involved in a lot of Christian-themed movies such as the 2014 hit "God's Not Dead," "Caged No More," "Soul Surfer," and "Christmas Angel." He said that filmmaking is a great way to share one's faith to the rest of the world, and he is grateful for the opportunities that come his way.

Advertisement

"Hollywood can be a very superficial place but then again, so is the world," he said. "I choose not to focus on whatever negatives that might arise from my taking a stand for what I believe in, because our beliefs are what make us human. I couldn't be the actor I am without knowing what I stand for."