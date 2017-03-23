Katy Perry's attack on Christianity is unfair on Christians struggling with same-sex attraction

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Katy Perry Reuters

Pop singer Katy Perry knew she was among friends as she took yet another shot at Christianity in her remarks to the notoriously anti­-Christian Human Rights Campaign at their annual gala dinner in Los Angeles.

In what came across as a bizarre attempt to prove her street cred with people who embrace same-­sex behavior, Perry bragged that her hit single, "I Kissed a Girl" didn't tell the full story. "Truth be told, I did more than that," she crowed. While that is most likely a fabrication intended to generate laughter and raucous applause from a crowd enamored with the obliteration of sexual taboos, it served as a perfect set­up for Katy to do what she had come to do: trash Christianity.

The singer claimed that she spent her adolescence trying to "pray the gay away in my Jesus camps," since she couldn't reconcile her sexual curiosity with being, "a gospel singing girl raised in youth groups that were proconversion camps."

Katy's flippant remarks are rudely dismissive to the large number of faithful Christians who battle same-­sex attraction, but refuse to be defined by it. They didn't choose their desires, but they do choose to surrender their urges to the will of Christ rather than their own gratification. Katy may find that worthy of mockery, but I don't. Sane people don't. Loving people don't. Tolerant people don't. We find it courageous and inspiring.

Youth groups and church camps that preach the power of the gospel to change lives aren't "anti­gay." They are professing the truth that human beings do not have to become slaves to their sins, and that real freedom is found not in self­-gratification, but in sacrificing our personal lusts — sexual or otherwise — to the greater cause of obeying Christ. When we do that faithfully, believers know that even if we are never delivered from our temptations permanently, we are given the power to overcome them.

The only "conversion" that we promote is the life-­changing one that involves making the incredibly difficult choice to sacrifice our existence to Christ. Many can't do that because they lack the strength of character it requires. Like Katy, they choose the easier path — one that conforms to the world, revels in shallow superficiality, and calibrates its moral compass on the fads of culture.

As Perry admits herself, "I speak my truths and I speak my fantasies."

Katy has crowned herself god of her own private universe. That's her choice, of course. Just like it is the choice of millions of others to die to self and live for the real God of the universe. For some that means leaving behind a life of addiction that once defined them. For others it's walking away from abuse. Still others choose to listen to the voice of Truth rather than the lies of the world that promise fulfillment in sexuality and sin, but never deliver.

In my book, those are the ones deserving of honor and respect. Not only must they commit to defeating their demons, they have to deal with the mindless mockery of pop singers in the process.

This article was first published in The Christian Post.