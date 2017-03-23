Jordin Sparks glorifies God after finishing LA marathon: 'Anytime something starts to hurt, thank God for it'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Singer Jordin Sparks shows the medal she received after completing the LA marathon. (Instagram/Jordin Sparks)

Singer Jordin Sparks is trying to maintain a good fitness regimen in her life. The winner of the "American Idol" Season 6 even joined the Los Angeles marathon recently to underscore her determination to keep her body fit.

The "No Air" singer later admitted that the marathon was an incredible feat that she could not have completed without God's own strength. On her Instagram account (@jordinsparks), Sparks posted a photo of her medal.

"To God be the glory! I wouldn't have made it on my own strength. He is so good," she captioned it. "@lamarathon was such a challenge, but I loved it. I leaned on Isaiah 40:31 & Phil 4:13 all day. And, a good friend told me, 'Anytime something starts to hurt, thank God for it.' Another said, 'Think about why you started and PUSH.' And I did both of those things when my hip flexor gave out, when my left foot went numb and when my right leg eventually locked up. I remembered my why & thanked God for it all the way up to the finish line!"

Sparks said she is in great shape mentally. However, she could not say the same thing about her physical condition during the homestretch of the marathon when she couldn't feel anymore the lower half of her body. She said she "limped" the last three miles but was still able to proudly cross the finish line in her first marathon.

"I said yes Thursday because everyone kept telling me that I COULD do [it] and it was HIGH TIME I stop being the only one telling myself that I can't. That's why I accepted the challenge, to show God's glory & to show myself that I could. I CAN & I DID. Now...to figure out how to walk again," she said.

Before the marathon took place, Sparks asked her "prayer warriors" to send positive thoughts and pray for her and the other runners joining the marathon. She promised fans that she would finish it, even if she had to "crawl" all the way to the finish line.