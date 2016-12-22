Jill Duggar and Husband Derick Dillard Share Their Joy as They Expect Second Baby

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Dillard family from 'Counting On' just announced Jill's second pregnancy. Their baby, whose gender still remains unknown, will be delivered next July. (Dillard Family Blog)

True to their word, Jill and Jessa Duggar from "Counting On" have lived up to their plan to get pregnant at the same time as Jill announced her second pregnancy on their family blog.

"Words cannot describe how excited we all are that God has blessed us with another precious gift!" she and her husband Derick Dillard shared in a joint message. "We are eager for another sweet Dillard baby to join our lives come July, and we know Israel will be a great big brother. Don't forget to check back here often for updates on our family and our ministry and remember to tune in Counting On on TLC as this pregnancy unfolds! We are so excited!!!"

In the post, their firstborn son Israel David is even holding up a sign that reads, "I'm being promoted to big brother."

As for Derick, he also shared the good news on his Twitter account (@Derick4Him). "We have some exciting news to share on http://www.dillardfamily.com. If you guessed we're getting a new puppy, then guess again!" he tweeted.

Later, the father-to-be riled up some netizens by posting about abortion. Derick shared a photo of a woman with a baby inside her belly. In the illustration, the words "your body" were written beside the mother while "someone else's body" was written beside the baby. To drive the point home, the words "not your body" were written below.

In the caption portion, Derick wrote, "You shall not murder." -Exodus 20:13 Abortion = murder = sin."

Fans of "Counting On" and "19 Kids and Counting" lauded Derick's pro-life stance, but others weren't as friendly with their comments. "When you have a uterus you can have an opinion. Until then, women's lives & choices are none of your business," an angry netizen wrote.

Another pro-choice supporter even commented, "Why are you doing this? You've got a real psychological problem. 'Murder' is not abortion, and abortion is not 'murder.'"