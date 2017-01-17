Jessa Seewald Donates Baby Shower Gifts to Pro-Life Pregnancy Center, Adds Bibles to Care Packages

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Jessa Seewald holds the 'Welcome Baby Seewald' cake as guests partake of the food treats during the Seewalds' baby shower on Jan. 12, 2017. (Duggar Family Blog)

"Counting On" star Jessa Duggar Seewald showed true Christian spirit when she recently celebrated her second baby shower.

Jessa, mom to Spurgeon Elliot Seewald, was thrown a huge baby shower with 130 of her friends and loved ones as guests, according to Us Weekly.

Jessa received a mountain of shower gifts, but the good-hearted Christian mom decided to donate them instead to the Loving Choices Pregnancy Center, a pro-life medical institution which offers free pregnancy tests and free ultrasound scans.

During the baby shower, Jessa and her guests put up 100 care packages that included Bibles, pamphlets and devotional books for expectant moms.

There was one gift that Jessa decided to keep though. She took home a special present from her party planner — a surprise date night basket which she intends to enjoy with her husband Ben Seewald.

Meanwhile, speculations mounted on the gender of the Seewalds' second child after the couple decided on a light colour palette theme for the party, which featured flowers and rain cloud decorations. The question arose: Could the feminine display indicate that she's giving birth to a girl this time around?

For now, Jessa and Ben remain tight-lipped on their baby's gender.

During the party, the guests snacked on trays of meat, cheese and vegetable, lemon orzo soup and crackers, and with milk and cookies for dessert.

The Duggars are expected to throw another baby shower sometime soon because Jessa's older sister Jill Dillard is pregnant with her second child as well. The two sisters earlier bared plans to get pregnant at the same time, and it looks like their plans could come true since their pregnancy dates are just months apart.

Jessa is going to give birth this February, while Jill will be giving birth this July. Jill, who is married to Derick Dillard, already has a son named Israel David Dillard.