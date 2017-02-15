Jessa And Ben Seewald Finally Choose Name For Their Second Son: Henry Wilberforce

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Ben Seewald holds first son Spurgeon Elliot while Jessa Seewald cradles newborn Henry Wilberforce. (Screenshot/TLC video)

It took "Counting On" stars Jessa Duggar Seewald and her husband Ben Seewald quite some time to select the perfect name for their second son, but they finally announced on Monday that they've come up with a meaningful name for him: Henry Wilberforce Seewald.

The couple explained in a video message that they chose their son's second name after William Wilberforce, a British politician from the 1700s who helped abolish the slave trade.

"He's a real hero of ours. He's really someone who walked with God, and his closeness with Christ and his joy that he had with the Lord really fuelled his life and all that he did," said Ben.

He said Jessa was the one who chose the child's first name Henry, and it just so happened that they know of another great Christian man with the same name.

"We really like it," Ben said of the name. "We just thought it was cute, but also there was another great man of God name Matthew Henry who lived before Wilberforce and he wrote a lot of great commentaries."

Ben and Jessa named their first son Spurgeon Elliot, who is now 15 months old, and it also took them several days to come up with a name for him. The young couple earlier told PEOPLE that their son is named after British preacher Charles Spurgeon, who became a well known preacher in England from 1834 to 1892.

Ben considers Spurgeon as one of his personal heroes, saying that he often reads about the Baptist preacher's sermons and writings. "One guy that has really impacted my life is a great preacher of the past, Charles Haddon Spurgeon," said Ben.

Meanwhile, their first son's middle name is inspired by the late missionaries Jim and Elisabeth Elliot, who spread the Gospel in South America.

Jessa said while she and Ben were reflecting on the baby's name, they often veered towards the names "of heroes from the Christian faith."

"We want to give him a strong name, with a lot of meaning," she explained.