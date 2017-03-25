Jeremy Lin news: Lin returns to Nets' starting lineup against Suns, spends limited time on the court
The man behind "Linsanity" is finally back after suffering an ankle injury during the Brooklyn Nets' match against the Dallas Mavericks on March 19. Returning for the March 23 game against the Phoenix Suns, Jeremy Lin has, unfortunately, spent less time on the court and more on the bench.
While Lin's team may have won against the Suns on Thursday at the Barclays Center, with a 126-98 final score, fans were surprised with the limited time he spent playing on court. During his limited time, however, he was still productive, having scored 13 points with five assists and three rebounds within 21 minutes, as reported by CBS Sports.
The 28-year-old point guard admits that he has been plagued with injuries all season, having played only in 25 out of the Nets' 69 matches. He missed the recent match against the Pistons because of his ankle injury. "It's the story of my season," he told the New York Post. "Every time we're about to hit our stride, get into a rhythm or we start to figure things out, something's happened."
However, the veteran, who usually averages 13.7 points and 4.9 assists when playing, is still relieved that his injury is nothing major. "I'm thankful it was just an ankle and not a hamstring or something like that," he said after receiving treatment, as reported on the publication. "This is more of my comfort zone. Every basketball player has gone through ankle injuries."
Although Lin spent only 21 minutes in the Nets' match against the Suns, his return played a big role in the team's victory as he "led the charge in the second quarter that put the game away early," according to iSports Times. Lin's team may have already been booted out of the playoff race, but with his presence next season, the Nets might just be able to get back up on their feet again.
