ISIS Burns Alive Mother and Her 4 Children After They Were Caught Trying to Leave the Caliphate

When it comes to brutality, it would be extremely hard to beat the Islamic State (ISIS).

In its latest atrocious act, the Islamist extremist group burned alive a mother and her four children who were caught fleeing the caliphate, or the territory it still controls in Iraq, Iraqi News reported.

The four children comprised of three girls and a nine-month-old boy. They were caught by ISIS militants in Hawija on their way to Kirkuk, a source told Iraqi News on Jan. 14.

Upon capture, the mother and her children were bound, doused with petrol, and set ablaze, the source said, adding that they were torched to death in front of a group of civilians.

In an earlier report, a Syrian woman told the American human rights group Roads of Success that the ISIS shows no mercy even to innocent children, Christian News reported.

The woman identified as Alice Assaf said her young son was murdered by ISIS militants who also "grabbed six strong men working at the bakery and burned them alive in the oven."

Still not content, the terrorists "caught some 250 kids and kneaded them like dough in the bakery dough machine," Assaf said, adding that the oldest child killed was four years old.

"Two days later, when the Islamic militants got the news that the army will invade the area, they started to throw the children out of balconies as a warning to the army," Assaf said.

If they're not killing children, the ISIS is indoctrinating and teaching them to become savages like their mentors by forcing them to execute prisoners by shooting them at point-blank range. Recently, the ISIS released a video showing a toddler shooting a man tied up in a children's ball pit. The video even showed children beheading prisoners.

In September 2016, human rights activist and lawyer Jacqueline Isaac testified at the United Nations that ISIS thugs in Syria are kidnapping girls, raping, torturing and then killing them—with their dismembered body parts given to their mothers, CNS News reported.