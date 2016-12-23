Iraqi Clergy: Prince Charles Understands Us – Now Politicians Need To

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Prince Charles speaking at a Syriac Orthodox Church in West London

Prince Charles has been hailed by Iraqi Church leaders after using a slot on BBC Radio 4's Thought For The Day to call for increased support for persecuted Christians.

The heir to the throne has been increasingly vocal about the plight of believers, especially those in the Middle East. He has used his public platform to call for attention to persecuted Christians and has frequently met with exiled Christian leaders in London and elsewhere.

He took to the airwaves on one of the BBC's most iconic programmes to highlight what he says is a vast problem. Of Christians in Iraq, the Prince of Wales said: "Clearly, for such people, religious freedom is a daily, stark choice between life and death."

Now, World Watch Monitor reports that his words have been warmly welcomed by Christians in Iraq. Syriac Orthodox Archbishop Toma Dawod said: "His Royal Highness the Prince put his finger on our wound. He is supporting the victim; we're victims of terrorism."

As well as welcoming the support of the future Monarch, though, there have been calls for political leaders to follow the lead set by the prince. Monsignor Nizar Semaan, from the Syriac Catholic Church said: "Christians are the true victims of the war... I don't see why the international community, especially Britain, is not taking care of Iraqi refugees."