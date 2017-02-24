Inspirational Soul Survivor Leader Mike Pilavachi Is Suffering From Heart Problems

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Evangelist Mike Pilavachi, pictured at a Soul Survivor event, has revealed he is suffering from angina. YouTube/Soul Survivor screenshot

Mike Pilavachi, the pioneer of Soul Survivor youth camps and pastor of Soul Survivor Watford, is suffering from suspected angina.

The charismatic leader announced on Friday he was suffering from chest pains and had discovered his blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol 'had all deteriorated'. After a scan the 'result wasn't good', he wrote in a Facebook post.

'They think I have angina and I am waiting for an angiogram to confirm and see the extent. All the result of too much good (or bad!) living! I am fine, just mustn't run any marathons!'

The preacher and author has inspired thousands of young people through the annual summer camps since 1993.

With the movement operating in at least eight different countries, Pilavachi said his main worry was being able to continue leading it.

'My main concern is that I can continue to serve the Lord at a reasonable pace of life,' he wrote. 'Nothing terribly serious, it is just much quicker letting all my friends know through this post. Thanks.'

The summer festivals have led thousands to become Christians since their launch more than 20 years ago with almost 1,400 making declarations of faith in 2015 alone.

Soul Survivor is planted firmly in the charismatic Christian tradition. Each day is book-ended with two 'big top' meetings, at which young people engage in worship, teaching and prayer ministry. At the end of many of these meetings, hosts Mike Pilavachi and Andy Croft present delegates with an opportunity to respond to a traditional 'altar call'. Everyone who responds is carefully counted, given a 'new Christian' pack, and invited to a follow-up event later in the year.