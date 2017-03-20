HTC updates: HTC may be preparing for announcement of HTC 11

HTC Taiwan posted a photo on its Facebook page, teasing that "spring is coming" on March 20.

The social media page did not elaborate but simply indicated that the company could be preparing for something special on Monday. There are rumors that this refers to HTC's flagship, the HTC 11.

At the Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona held earlier this month, HTC already launched the HTC U Ultra. However, because it still carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, it is speculated that the recently launched device is not yet the company's flagship.

There are also other reasons to believe why HTC may still have a bigger card to play under its sleeves. Earlier this year, Tbreak was able to meet and interview HTC's President of Smartphones and Connected Devices Chialin Chang.

When asked if the HTC U Ultra is the only flagship for the year, Chang revealed, "Every time there is a brand new CPU with power that we can leverage, we're always at the forefront doing that. Some people are talking about the timing [of our release] but timing was determined 9 months ago. This is the best CPU out there. When the next flagship CPU comes, HTC will be one of the very first tier doing that."

Advertisement

He added that they are looking into "two months of leadership" prior to the release of the next flagship CPU.

Chang continued, "But that will be in another period of time — not at MWC. Not for us or any other player. I can tell you that for sure. When the new CPU comes, HTC will have another flagship."

With these statements, it is highly possible that Chang is referring to a different HTC device that will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. The said processor is the latest in the market. Also, other industry players will only receive the said chipset from the manufacturer around May. The timing and specifications Chang revealed in the interview seem to hint a new HTC device is coming mid-year.