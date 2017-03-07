'How to Get Away with Murder' Season 4 Plot Speculations: Viola Davis' Role Reduced Role? Story to Focus on Castillos?

Annalise (Viola Davis) might have a reduced role when "How to Get Away With Murder" returns for its fourth season in the fall.

The third season concluded with a shocking revelation about Wes' (Alfred Enoch) killer. The episode's last moments saw that Wes' killer was actually an assassin hired by Laurel's (Karla Souza) father, and she knows him. Although the long-standing mystery has been resolved, the show left a lot of loose ends and burning questions in the finale.

The Hollywood Reporter speculates that Dominick's (Nicholas Gonzalez) arrival and the plot twist involving Laurel's father will switch the focus of the story. From centering on Middleton University and Annalise's law practice, season 4 is expected to explore the corrupt world of Laurel's father and how he manages to control everyone around him. Once the action shifts to the Castillo family, there is a huge possibility that Annalise will no longer need to be present all the time to bring her students together. It is also believed that Davis could take on a reduced role due to her recent Oscar win.

While fans already know that Wes is dead, at least one person has yet to see the show's major revelation. The midseason finale wrapped up with the body from Annalise's house turning out to be Wes, the fan-favorite law student. Alfred Enoch recently attended Essence magazine's "Black Women in Hollywood" event and during an interview, he confessed that he still hasn't seen his character die.

"I actually haven't seen it yet, so that's going to be strange," Enoch said. "I sort of don't watch it while I'm going, so I'm going to sort of sit back now and binge watch 'How To Get Away With Murder,' which feels kind of exciting," he added.

Unfortunately, the English actor might not have enough time to catch up on the series like he hopes. Enoch mentioned that he wants to continue doing TV projects, which means he could be seen making his small-screen comeback soon.

The fourth season of "How to Get Away with Murder" is expected to premiere sometime in September 2017.