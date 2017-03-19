'Homeland' season 6 episode 9 spoilers: Carrie goes back in action
Things will become more intense in the upcoming episode of "Homeland" season 6.
Titled "Sock Puppets," the very brief synopsis of episode 6 reveals that "Carrie catches a break; Keane makes a plan; Max goes undercover."
In the promotional preview of the upcoming episode, it shows that Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) is called back to action in the field. She and Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin) talk about the cover-up, but the latter makes it clear that he is more concerned with the agency, especially since it is under threat. Carrie, on the other hand, seems uncertain as to how to respond.
Carrie will also be talking about Peter Quinn (Rupert Friend) in episode 9. At the start of the sneak peek, Carrie is talking to an unseen person in the background, similar to someone talking to a psychiatrist or relieving a memory from the past.
She says, "He nearly died last year and I managed to save him. But, I can't go through that again." While doing so, Peter is rounding up guns and other supplies that he will use.
It is unclear what Peter will do this time, but in the previous episode, his delusions were proven real after he attacked Astrid (Nina Hoss).
Meanwhile, the upcoming episode will also see President-elect Elizabeth Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) work with CIA official Dar Adal (F. Murray Abraham). In the preview, Dar tells President Keane about the rumors he heard regarding to a high-level Iranian defector. However, the president reveals that these are not just rumors. The news clearly shocks Dar.
Later on, President Keane tells someone that "nothing is off the table," which could imply that the she is willing to use all resources possible to fulfill her intent.
"Homeland" season 6 airs episode 9 on Sunday, March 19, at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.
