Hillsong To Open Its First Church In Israel, Pastor Brian Houston Announces On Instagram

Members of the musical group Hillsong Young & Free arrive together at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Reuters

The fast-growing and hugely popular Hillsong evangelical church is to open up in Israel.

Hillsong, which runs regular tours to the Holy Land, is to launch a new church in Tel Aviv.

The move was announced by Brian Houston, global senior pastor of Hillsong Church and president of Hillsong Music.

He wrote on Instagram: 'Let me to be the first to tell you this is happening. Hillsong church is going to add a room to our church family in ISRAEL. From Jerusalem to the ends of the earth and from the ends of the earth back to Israel. #prayforhillsongisrael #TelAviv.'

Hillsong is an international phenomenom, with its worship music used by churches of all denominations worldwide.

In London, the church packs out the London Palladium in the West End with four services every Sunday, attended by many thousands of young people and their families.

The Hillsong Young & Free music group was among those nominated for the Best Contemporary Christian Music album award at the Grammys last night, won by Hillary Scott and the Scott Family.

After Tel Aviv, assuming the church replicates the success it has had in countries worldwide, the church is expected to open a second base in Jerusalem.

Hillsong was founded in Sydney 33 years ago and currently has 194 Sunday services in cities including Sydney, Cape Town, New York, London, Los Angeles, Paris and Amsterdam.