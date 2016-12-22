Hilarious Video of Kids Telling Christmas Story in 'Bethle-ha-ha-ham' Goes Viral — Again

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The three wise men bearing their gifts to baby Jesus are seen here in a screenshot of the Southland Christian Church video posted on their Facebook page. (Facebook/Southland Christian Church)

A hilarious viral video on how a group of children re-enacted the birth of Jesus that was first released last year has resurfaced on social media and has been drawing raves, Today reported.

In the video produced by Southland Christian Church, a group of children from the children's ministry of the church based in Kentucky are interviewed by church staff about their view on the Christmas story. The video shows adult actors dressed as biblical characters, sheep and even stars, acting out the kids' funny retelling of Jesus' birth.

"She was just doing laundry and then the angel just appeared and she was really scared," one child says as Mary is visited by Gabriel with news of her baby-to-be.

Later, Mary and Joseph ride into "Bethle-ha-ha-ham" in search of a place to stay, only to be turned away and end up delivering Jesus in a stable.

Hanna Wahlbrink, creative director at Southland Christian Church, says she and her team produced the video for the church's Christmas Eve service in 2015. One year later, the video continues to make people smile and fill them with the holiday spirit. It has received more than 92,000 views on Facebook.

Whalbrink told Today that what the children said in the video was not scripted. "We didn't ask them to say anything specific. We really wanted the kids to take the lead," she said.

When the wise men and shepherds arrive to visit baby Jesus in the manger, they gave as gifts stuffed animals, diapers, wipes, milk and Air Jordans. And with, "Gold, Frankenstein, and myrrh," adds one child.

"I don't know how it would survive in that barn," a child comments about the baby Jesus. "Too stinky. Too crowded."

Another child says she believes the new baby will "change the world," while another comments that she thinks Joseph looked at his son and exclaimed, "I love you, and you're the best baby I've ever seen. There. I said it."

Whalbrink said Southland Christian Church has been contacted by people everywhere in the world, including those from the U.S., Canada and Australia. They said the video has warmed their hearts and made them smile, regardless of their religious affiliation, she said.