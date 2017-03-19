'GTA 6' release date, rumors: Will Rockstar drop its third-person mode?

With Rockstar Games releasing "Red Dead Redemption 2" this year, the chances of a 2017 launch for "GTA 6" are certainly slim. Although the next installment is still without a release window, the rumor mill is currently buzzing with new details about the upcoming video game.

Release date

There are speculations that the next "GTA" will arrive next year, since the developers are currently focused on the upcoming release of "Red Dead Redemption 2," another anticipated sequel from the hit franchise. While the wait could end next year, some say that the delay could be much longer than fans would expect. If one thing is for sure, "GTA 6" has already entered pre-production, which means the game is already in its early stages.

Gameplay



PC Advisor speculates that Rockstar will not be deviating much from the franchise's signature open-world adventure and dark narrative. It is believed that "GTA 6" will still allow players to rob banks, steal cars, and pull down buildings that are built on stilts. If major changes will be made, some speculate that Rockstar will introduce a first-person mode to replace the classic third-person view used in all installments since "GTA 3." This mode has already been added as an option for "GTA 5," leading many to suspect that the studio will be completely dropping the third-person mode for "GTA 6."

Female lead

"GTA" may introduce its first female protagonist with the upcoming title. Rumors about the game's next lead character began with a statement from Dan Houser, Rockstar's co-founder. Houser previously said it would be interesting to see a female lead for a "GTA" installment in the future.

"In the future, could we do a game with a lead female character? Of course. We just haven't found the right game for it yet, but it's one of the things that we always think about. It didn't feel natural for this game but definitely for the right game in the future — with the right themes, it could be fantastic," said the executive back in 2013.

Rockstar's "GTA 5" currently holds the spot as the fastest-selling title in videogame history, earning a whopping $1 billion during its first day of release. The studio's latest entry has now sold over 60 million copies worldwide across all platforms.