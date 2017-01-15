Good Samaritan Gives His Shirt to Bare-Chested Train Passenger on a Cold Night in New York, Inspiring Millions

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Joey Resto gives his shirt to a bare-chested and shivering train passenger in this sequence of YouTube video screenshots. (YouTube)

Clark Kent strips his clothes to become Superman.

Joey Resto, 23, from New York City recently did a similar act one cold Friday night while on board a train. Although he did not amazingly soar into the sky, what he did, to millions of people who saw it, was nothing short of heroic—just like what the Man of Steel does.

Resto took off his shirt and hat and became the Good Samaritan, giving them to a bare-chested shivering homeless man onboard the train, reports said. Resto also placed his hat on the man's bruised head. The inspiring selfless act was recorded on video by another train passenger.

"It was a natural reaction to help, to do what I can," Resto told the Daily News on Monday last week.

Resto, who works as a legal assistant, said when he boarded the train that night, he saw fellow passengers avoiding a shirtless, smelly man sitting alone. Unlike them, Resto sat right across from the unidentified man.

Speaking to the Daily News, Resto said the man appeared to have suffered a beating, with bumps on his head and abrasions on his skin.

A thought struck him: "Nah I can't just sit here and not do anything."

The subway Good Samaritan then pulled off his shirt and gave it to the man, who was wearing only a pair of blue jeans and gray sneakers on a cold night.

"He didn't really say yea, he just kind of lifted his arms like a child," Resto said, as he even helped him put on the shirt, leaving him with just his tank top.

The man later told him that he had been robbed of his clothes and cash earlier, according to Resto.

Despite giving the man literally the shirt off his back, Resto said he "still felt bad" and wished he could have given him something warmer, ABC News reported.

Resto said he tried to get the man to come with him to Brooklyn for a hot meal, coffee or more clothes. But the man fell asleep before the train reached the station where Resto had to get off.

The video of the incident was later posted on Facebook and has been viewed more than 13 million times, garnered more than 300,000 likes and shared more than 260,000 times as of Monday.