Game of Thrones season 7 spoilers, cast: British singer Ed Sheeran to make cameo appearance

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

There's exciting news for fans of Game of Thrones and Ed Sheeran, as the two are set to collide for a one-off cameo in season 7.

Shorunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff confirmed that the globally renowned British musician would be starring in one episode when the new season airs in the summer.

According to a report in Variety, it's a bit of a treat for the show's 19-year-old star Maisie Williams, as she's a big fan of Sheeran in real life.

Weiss and Benioff also revealed their delight as they have been working for some time to get Sheeran on the show and now all the arrangements are finally in place.

He joins an illustrious roster of music stars who have previously featured in episodes of the hit HBO show, including Coldplay band members and Of Monsters and Men.

Advertisement

While we know Sheeran's all set for a cameo, Weiss and Benioff are keeping details of his role close to their chest, so we have no idea for the timebeing what exactly his character will be or how it will figure in the plot.

But there is one disappointment for GoT fans and that's the much shorter run that the final season will have, as season 7 will only have six episodes.

Although they may be disappointed there aren't more episodes to enjoy, given that it is the finale, Benioff is satisfied that the shortened season is more than enough to properly wrap up the show.

"From the beginning we've wanted to tell a 70-hour movie. It will turn out to be a 73-hour movie, but it's stayed relatively the same of having the beginning, middle and now we're coming to the end," Benioff explained at an event South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

"It would have been really tough if we lost any core cast members along the way, I'm very happy we've kept everyone and we get to finish it the way we want to," he added.