Church

Why The Archbishop Is Right – The North Of England Needs A Better Deal
'A Heavenly-Minded Man': The Legacy Of George Fox And The Quakers
Abuse After Cathedral's Quran Reading Prompts Police Investigation
The 6 Religious Leaders Who Will Pray At Trump's Inauguration
England Has One, America Never Has. Is A State Church A Good Idea?
Who Are The Stars That Will Perform At Donald Trump's Inauguration?
Could We See An End To Pakistan's Notorious Blasphemy Laws?
Seven Years On: What Haiti Tells Us About Extreme Poverty And The Gospel Of Hope
Don't Lament The Differences Between Black And White Christians – Celebrate Them
Missing Mexican Priest Found Dead – Another Martyr To Drugs Cartels?

French Evangelicals Defy Decline - Open A New Church Every 10 Days

mark-woods Mark Woods Christian Today Contributing Editor

Evangelicalism in France is on the rise, a study by the National Council of Evangelicals in France (CNEF) has found.

The study reported by Evangelical Focus shows around 35 new evangelical churches were opened in France last year or three a month.

The nature of France's commitment to secularism is being questioned.Reuters

Daniel Liechti, the president of the CNEF's New Church Plants Committee told French newspaper La Croix that the growth of evangelical Christians in France had been steady during the last 20 years. However, he said: "Within two years we may be able to say that this pace is even accelerating slightly more."

The study takes account of churches that have closed, leading to an accurate picture of growth in France. However, it refers only to churches that are in membership with CNEF, which represents around 70 per cent of all evangelical churches in the country.

There are around 650,000 evangelical Christians in France, around a third of all Protestants, and according to CNEF study the numb has increased tenfold in the last 60 years.

Advertisement

France is an overwhelmingly Catholic country, with an estimated 56 per cent of the population having been baptised. However, it suffers from an aging and over-stretched priesthood and a shortage of vocations, and weekly mass-going is estimated at only around six per cent.

More News in Church
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY