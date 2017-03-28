Society
Franklin Graham: Republicans make me 'sick' over healthcare failure

Franklin Graham has blasted Republicans' failure to repeal Obamacare, saying it makes him 'sick'.

The son of evangelist Billy Graham and chair of humanitarian charity Samaritans' Purse attacked both parties, even though Republicans did not need any cross-party support to pass Trump's American Health Care Act (AHCA) on Friday.

US President Donald Trump gives a thumb's up beside evangelist Franklin Graham.(Facebook/Franklin Graham)

'Doesn't it just make you sick?,' the controversial Trump-supporter said. 'I'm so disappointed in the Republican Party—again—for not working together to get America the health care plan we need, as they had promised.

'And the Democrats' glee over what they're trumpeting as a failure is shameful.

'Their driving desire to block all things Republican branded, no matter what it means for the American people, is sickening. Can't they see we have huge issues looming over us as a nation? We need bipartisan problem-solving,' he wrote on Facebook.

The outspoken figure who prayed at Trump's inauguration called on politicians to 'lay their pride and greed aside' and work together 'as Americans, not as politicians'.

He added: 'Pray for the leadership of both parties, that God would soften their hardened hearts and give them His wisdom.'

It comes after Donald Trump was dealt a major blow by his own party on Friday with Republican leaders forced to pull a healthcare bill that would have repealed Obamacare.

Had the bill passed 24 million people would have lost their healthcare insurance by 2026, according to The New York Times.

Speaking after the defeat in the Oval Office, Trump blamed Democrats for the failure of the bill despite opposition from his own side blocking its passage.

'If [Democrats] got together with us, and got us a real healthcare bill, I'd be totally OK with that. The losers are Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, because they own Obamacare. They 100% own it,' he said.

'We all learned a lot. We learned a lot about loyalty.'

