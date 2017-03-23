'Flip or Flop' news: Tarek, Christina meet with famous life coach to discuss divorce, co-parenting
"Flip or Flop" hosts Tarek and Christina El Moussa recently met with a life coach to help them deal with their divorce.
According to TMZ, the estranged couple were spotted having dinner with Tim Storey in Orange County last week. Sources close to the pair claim that they got a life coach to discuss about their highly publicized split. The sit-down was allegedly Tarek's idea because Storey has already been helping him cope with the breakup. It is reported that Tarek wanted to bring Christina in to the conversation to talk about their friendship and co-parenting. The meeting was not recorded for the show, and the sources stressed that the goal of the meetup was not to get back together.
An acclaimed author/motivational speaker, Storey has worked with a lot of popular celebrities in the past like Kanye West, Charlie Sheen, and Robert Downey Jr. He also had a guest spot on "Oprah" back in 2015.
After the renovation duo's breakup in late 2016, more eyes have been keeping track of the El Moussa couple's personal and TV lives. Tarek and Christina are proving that the show must go on, as HGTV is reportedly planning to make more seasons of "Flip or Flop" in the coming years.
"They were convinced when the news broke about their separating that it was going to hurt the show, especially as more details about their fighting and the nature of their relationship came out," an insider tells E! News. "Everyone thought it would be their last season, but ratings and ad sales for the show skyrocketed."
Some fans initially thought that HGTV will drop "Flip or Flop" after Tarek and Christina's divorce because viewers might no longer tune in to the show. However, what happened was the complete opposite, as the program's ratings even went higher since the stars' breakup.
"Flip or Flop" is currently airing its sixth season, and HGTV confirmed earlier this month that the next installment was in production. In addition, multiple spin-off programs set in major cities in the United States are underway.
-
Kevin Sorbo plays voice of God in audio Breathe Bible, will star in 2 upcoming faith-based movies
Mention Hercules, and Kevin Sorbo immediately comes to mind. This is because the 58-year-old actor played the role of the son of the Greek god Zeus for four straight years and 111 episodes in the 1995-to-1999 TV fantasy adventure series "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys."
-
Believe it or not: NBA's Shaq O'Neal and Kyrie Irving believe Earth is flat
Despite countless photos taken from space, scientific evidence, and plain common sense, some people still incredibly think that the Earth, the world that God created, is flat.
- Jonathan Edwards: 11 quotes from the legendary American preacher
- Why won't Sainsbury's stock this Christian Easter egg?
- Do social media and TV show us the world as it really is? Not according to Pope Francis
- Money worries upset more married couples than porn or adultery
- Beautiful photographs of the Church of England's 42 Cathedrals go on display
- Why does God let us go through times of trial?
- Katy Perry steps closer to buying LA convent after legal dispute pits Catholic hierarchy against its own nuns
- French presidential debate dominated by Islam and Burkini row
- Faith in the Fire: 7 quotes from Reformation icon Thomas Cramner
- Worldwide Catholic Good Friday Collection to go to Christians in the Holy Land
- President Donald Trump to deliver Liberty University graduation Commencement Address
- Pope Francis 'planning to visit South Sudan in October,' says local Bishop
- Westminster terror shooting: Four dead including a police officer
- Do social media and TV show us the world as it really is? Not according to Pope Francis
- No evidence World Vision siphoned money to Hamas - government review