Feeling Stressed? Sadie Robertson Suggests Finding 'Strength in God in All Things'

Sadie Robertson says it gives her great comfort knowing that Jesus Christ is already a 'Victor over evil.' (Instagram/Sadie Robertson)

Even teenagers like "Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson deal with stress. However, the reality star has found the perfect solution to deal with life's problems: trusting God.

On her Instagram page (@legitsadierob), the "Live Original" teenager posted a portrait photo showing the side view of her face. "Choose strength over stress," she wrote. "It's so easy to allow stress to triumph over your life, because we allow our circumstances to determine our feelings."

This year, Robertson said she made a resolution to conquer stress by choosing to find "strength from God in all things."

"I'm walking away from being the victim in my circumstances, and believing in the Victor of THE circumstance that allowed me to have peace that surpasses ALL understanding," she said. "What a beautiful name it is to remember the name of Jesus, and instantly get peace knowing He has already won. That alone should give strength when I feel like my life is stressful."

Instead of obsessing over her own problems, Robertson has resolved to become more selfless and think about others, have more strength, and "find the essence of good in the devastating beauty of the cross."

She added that the first week of 2017 has already opened her eyes to a lot of "truth" that she desperately needed, though she did not elaborate on what this might be.

Earlier, Robertson revealed that she's seriously considering a career in ministry since she would like to utilise her talents in spreading the Word of God.

"I just graduated high school in May, and I've been touring. So I haven't started any type of college yet," she said in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. "I'm thinking about some type of seminary school. Ministry is what I really want to do. It is my joy in life."