Fantasia Barrino Marries 'the Right Way' As She and Her Husband Renew Their Vows on Christmas

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fantasia Barrino poses with husband Kendall Taylor during the renewal of their marital vow over the holiday weekend. (Instagram/Fantasia)

Christian singer Fantasia Barrino, who shot to fame after winning the third season of the singing competition "American Idol," celebrated Christmas this year by renewing her vows with her husband Kendall Taylor.

The singer posted several photos of her Justin Alexander wedding gown on her Instagram account (@tasiasword) and gushed about the love she has for her husband. Barrino said she loves him so much that she wanted to marry him "the right way."

"I love you so much that I'd do it over and over and over again! When I met you, I just never knew! It's almost like I may have known you in another life. Like this love has happened before and that's how it works so well between us because we've been here before. So we did it AGAIN! The right way ... so ... Yes I DO," she captioned the photo.

In another photo, Barrino wrote, "You are my gift everyday, baby. I do."

Barrino and Taylor first tied the knot back in July 2015 after only three weeks of dating. Even Barrino's friends were shocked that she got hitched because they did not know she and Taylor were already together.

Advertisement

Prior to meeting Taylor, Barrino had been unlucky with love. She was so fed up with all of her failed relationships that she bought a ring and decided to marry herself.

"I didn't want anybody; I said, 'I'm ­marrying myself,'" she told Billboard. "I spent good money on it; that was me realizing my value. I said, 'Some man has to top this, because I'm worth it.'"

But after meeting Taylor, everything changed for Barrino. As in love as they were, they still honoured God and remained celibate until marriage. Barrino said Taylor was the man she had been praying about.

"I just knew [he was the one]. I was getting ready to go on the road, and he got on his knees and said, 'Can I pray for you? I just want to cover for you down the road,'" she shared. "In the time I'd been fasting from relationships, I asked God for ­someone to pray for me — ­someone that could cover me and my kids [Dallas, 4, and Zion, 14] and be the man of the house. That's when I knew."