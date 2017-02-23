'False Idol': Kanye West Depicted As Crucified Christ, But With Bling Around Neck, In Life-Size Sculpture

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Kanye West is cast as a crucified Christ—complete with nails in his hands, wreath around his head, and bling around his neck—in this sculpture done by Plastic Jesus, which was installed on Hollywood Boulevard on Feb. 22, 2017. (Facebook/Plastic Jesus)

Kanye West has just been "immortalised" with the unveiling of a life-size gold sculpture of himself looking like the crucified Christ.

The figure called "False Idol" now stands on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

Done by street artist Plastic Jesus, the sculpture shows West standing with arms extended as if on a cross, with nails in his hands and a wreath around his head. What makes it different from the real Jesus crucifixion image is that West's Jesus has a bling around its neck.

Describing his work, Plastic Jesus says "False Idol" is meant to be an indictment of the people who treat West as an idol and of West himself.

"The piece is as critical of us as consumers as it is of Kanye himself," Plastic Jesus told THR, adding that it was inspired by the way in which the media and the general public treat West.

Advertisement

"He [West] is a genius at writing and producing but he's not a god, and that's where we put him. Until there's an issue in his life or a hiccup in his career, then we crucify him," the artist explained.

Plastic Jesus clarified though that he's actually "an admirer" of West, both musically and creatively. But the problem is that "we've created this idol from somebody who is clearly talented," he said.

In November, West was admitted at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after his doctor, Dr. Michael Farzam, called 911, saying that his patient was suffering from "temporary psychosis due to sleep deprivation and dehydration."

A few days before his hospitalisation, the "Gold Digger" hitmaker reportedly started behaving erratically. During a concert in Sacramento, he also ranted about fellow artists Beyoncé and Jay Z and slammed the politics in the music industry.

Sources told TMZ at that time that West was "paranoid and profoundly depressed," and that he had been dealing with these issues for quite some time. The sources said West felt that people were out to get him, including his doctors. His fear was such that he wouldn't even let doctors touch him, they said

Celebrities such as Chance the Rapper, Twista, Marlon Wayans and gospel singer Kierra Sheard publicly prayed for him, all wishing his speedy recovery.