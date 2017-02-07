Church

Evangelical Leaders Attack Vladimir Putin Just As Trump Praises 'Killer' Russian Leader

harry-farley Harry Farley Journalist

Evangelical leaders Russell Morre and Kay Warren launched a scathing attack President Vladimir Putin just as US President Donald Trump praised the "killer" Russian leader.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Moore, who is president of the Southern Baptist Convention's ethics and religious liberty commission, heavily criticised Putin's ban on adoption of Russian children by American citizens.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently signed a terrifying law that can lead to Christian persecution.Reuters

The evangelical ethicist has two adopted Russian-born orphans in his family and said the issue caused him "deep personal ache".

Moore has been a longtime critique of Russia and in particular its attempt to portray itself as a "champion of traditional values".

In his tweets on Sunday he wrote: "I think every day of the kids, just like my sons, left behind in those orphanages — as well as those blown apart in Aleppo."

"Those two ex-orphans now usher and take up the offering in our Gospel church. Many of their peers are living in horror. Lord have mercy."

Linking to his remarks Kay Warren, the wife of Saddleback Church pastor Rick Warren, spoke of her own experience in Russian orphanages and said she was praying the ban was lifted.

It comes after Donald Trump placed the US and Russia on the same moral playing field, admitting he respected Putin even though he was a "killer".

He told Fox News: "There are a lot of killers. We've got a lot of killers. What, do you think our country's so innocent?"

