'Empire' season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Jamal meets a new female friend; Lucious launches 'Inferno'
Things will take a turn for the worse when FOX's hit musical drama "Empire" returns next week.
In the upcoming midseason premiere titled "Sound and Fury," viewers will see the conflict between Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) get uglier. After tainting the image of local politician/Cookie's new man, Angelo (Taye Diggs), the Lyon patriarch is now embarking on a new music project called "Inferno." Before the big reveal, he puts everyone on notice, particularly Cookie, who promises to kick him off his throne for good.
Elsewhere in the hour, a new female character will be introduced. Jamal (Jussie Smollett) meets and befriends musician Tory (guest star Rumer Willis) while he continues to stay in rehab. Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) and Tiana (Serayah) fight against Nessa (Sierra A. McClain) for a place in the music showcase, while Andre (Trai Byers) makes another move to pursue his plan of taking over Empire.
Executive producer Sanaa Hamri previously teased that Jamal will not be leaving rehab too soon. During his stay, the audience will see how he will adjust to his treatment. With more trials coming for Smollett's character, Hamri explained why it is important to explore Jamal's entire rehab process.
"There is a bit of a time jump, and Jamal has to deal with being in rehab first and foremost and kind of healing from, first and foremost, the physical withdrawal and then also psychologically, having to use it as a crutch to perform," the EP stated.
According to Hamri, the purpose of Jamal's arc is to see why "a lot of artists and very important people do a lot of drugs." Since it goes hand-in-hand with the entertainment industry, Jamal's addiction and his journey to recovery has to be addressed. It is believed that Jamal's new friend will significantly help him get back on track and write songs again.
The third season of "Empire" returns Wednesday, March 22, at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.
-
Demi Lovato praises God after going 5 years without drugs
Pop star Demi Lovato was at her worst at the age of 19 when she got hooked on drugs. Her drug dependency was so bad that the "Cool For the Summer" singer admitted she could not last 30 minutes without sniffing cocaine.
-
The Promise review: a film targeted by genocide-deniers is moving and timely
A huge humanitarian disaster. The world turns a blind eye. Despotic rulers ordering the killing of civilians. Perilous crossings of the Mediterranean Sea.
- Should Christians be worried about three-parent babies?
- What Christians get wrong about sex and why it's time for a 'better story'
- What does God think about beauty? These 6 scriptures explain
- Girl aged 6 tells school friends how Jesus saves after mum gives up crime and drugs for Christ
- The Promise review: a film targeted by genocide-deniers is moving and timely
- Arrest Snoop Dogg for Donald Trump clown video, says Christian pastor
- How do you actually share your faith with a friend?
- Why is East Africa in crisis? The three key reasons famine is spreading across the region
- How Martin Luther transformed the Church – and the world
- Man shot dead at Paris airport 'after trying to grab a gun'
- Bangladesh police shoot suspected militant armed with explosives
- You may be scared of us because we come from a place of violence. But we mean no harm
- Parents say prayer brought son back to life after nearly drowning
- Feminists in Argentina pretend to abort Baby Jesus from Virgin Mary in shocking 'performance art'
- Christian churches pledge funds to help Jewish community centre after wave of bomb threats