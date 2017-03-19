'Empire' season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Jamal meets a new female friend; Lucious launches 'Inferno'

Things will take a turn for the worse when FOX's hit musical drama "Empire" returns next week.

In the upcoming midseason premiere titled "Sound and Fury," viewers will see the conflict between Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) get uglier. After tainting the image of local politician/Cookie's new man, Angelo (Taye Diggs), the Lyon patriarch is now embarking on a new music project called "Inferno." Before the big reveal, he puts everyone on notice, particularly Cookie, who promises to kick him off his throne for good.

Elsewhere in the hour, a new female character will be introduced. Jamal (Jussie Smollett) meets and befriends musician Tory (guest star Rumer Willis) while he continues to stay in rehab. Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) and Tiana (Serayah) fight against Nessa (Sierra A. McClain) for a place in the music showcase, while Andre (Trai Byers) makes another move to pursue his plan of taking over Empire.

Executive producer Sanaa Hamri previously teased that Jamal will not be leaving rehab too soon. During his stay, the audience will see how he will adjust to his treatment. With more trials coming for Smollett's character, Hamri explained why it is important to explore Jamal's entire rehab process.

"There is a bit of a time jump, and Jamal has to deal with being in rehab first and foremost and kind of healing from, first and foremost, the physical withdrawal and then also psychologically, having to use it as a crutch to perform," the EP stated.

According to Hamri, the purpose of Jamal's arc is to see why "a lot of artists and very important people do a lot of drugs." Since it goes hand-in-hand with the entertainment industry, Jamal's addiction and his journey to recovery has to be addressed. It is believed that Jamal's new friend will significantly help him get back on track and write songs again.

The third season of "Empire" returns Wednesday, March 22, at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.