Duggar family news: Jinger Duggar shares her future plans with husband Jeremy Vuolo: Does it involve kids?
"Counting On" star Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo have settled into married life wonderfully in Laredo, Texas. But many fans are hoping that Jinger would take a cue from her elder sisters Jill Dillard and Jessa Seewald and start having cute babies of her own.
But is starting a family of her own one of Jinger's priorities? For now, it seems like the young Christian couple is content to take things as they come. Jinger wrote on her joint website with her husband that her future plans for now is "to share the gospel in our community and abroad."
Prior to getting married, Jinger and Jeremy have already discussed their plans on having babies, according to InTouch Weekly.
"Well, I love kids. I'm excited for the future, when Jeremy and I are married, to start a family," Jinger said last August. Jeremy added: "We haven't talked about size, but I know we both love children. They're a joy."
This was not the first time the couple was questioned about their plans to start a family. Jinger told PEOPLE earlier she's not closing any doors on having a child, and that she and her husband are leaving everything to God's will. "We are just enjoying our life together, and we will see what the Lord does," she said.
Jinger gushed about her new life in Texas, and is thrilled to have made some new friends. "I've definitely connected with the ladies here, and they have been so gracious," she said.
However, the reality star confessed that she misses her family in Arkansas terribly, adding that they get in touch as often as they can. "We FaceTime, and there's always a family group message sharing what's going on," she said. "It's been joyous." Plus, visits are just "a flight away."
Jinger married Vuolo last Nov. 6 at the Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and they spent their honeymoon in Australia.
