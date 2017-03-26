Dual citizenship: Being of this world and of heaven

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

Have you met someone with a dual citizenship? It's quite amazing what such a privilege can be like.

But there is also a challenge to understanding the privilege because it's not that common to belong to two different worlds.

In the same way, the life we live is of a figurative dual citizenship because we exist under two governments: the government of this world and the government of God. To come to this realisation is vital to our everyday living.

Ephesians 2:19-20 says, "So then you are no longer strangers and aliens, but you are fellow citizens with the saints and members of the household of God, built on the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Christ Jesus himself being the cornerstone."

We are now citizens of God's world but are also still citizens of this world. The implications of this can be applied in two ways.

1. Live by the laws of both worlds

Because we are of this world, we are still subject to the laws that govern the physical realm—laws of nature, laws of physics, and even the law of the land. But because we are also part of the kingdom of God, we are also subject, if not more so, to the laws and principles of God.

On one side we are not to conform to the twisted and broken patterns of this world (Romans 12:2). We are also to submit and to respect the rulership of this present age, may it be government (Romans 13:1) or household (Ephesians 6:1). Just as dual citizens are subject to two rules, we are also subject to two rules.

2. Invest in things of both worlds

Matthew 6:20 commands us, "But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal."

But in the same breath God teaches us to be good stewards of the resources we are given in this world. Our talents, finances, possessions and even relationships must all be managed in such a way that it honours God.

As we are in between two worlds and exist with two identities, we are also to give importance to both aspects, treating out physical body as holy sacrifices and as temples of God's presence and also caring for our spirit, causing it to grow.

Because we have two citizenships, we also have two responsibilities. However, Jesus made the promise that He will take care of all our needs both spiritual and physical. As He becomes our channel of blessing for both the body and the spirit, we are to look to Him more and more as our source and as the one in authority of both this kingdom and God's kingdom because all authority has been given to Him both in heaven and on earth.