Drive-Through Ash Wednesday Blessings To Be Given Out At This Irish Church

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Catholics and Anglicans alike mark Ash Wednesday with a symbol of the cross in ash on congregants' foreheads Reuters

Catholics in a rush in Ireland on Ash Wednesday will be able to receive the traditional blessing with the sign of the cross in ash on their foreheads in a drive-through after an innovation by a church.

St. Patrick's church in Glenamaddy, County Galway is planning a modern approach for those who do not have time to attend Mass.

As reported in the Irish Catholic, the church will allow parishioners to drive up to its front door, receive the traditional blessing and drive away again.

The church, which conveniently has a lane that leads up to the door, is overseen by Fr Paddy Mooney, who agreed the strategy with the church's pastoral council.

'We looked at the situation on the ground. People and families are on the move all the time,' he told the Irish Catholic.

Advertisement

'It's about meeting people where they are,' Fr Paddy explained, adding that this was also the thinking behind the Lenten Petition box, which will stand in the church grounds and allow for people to pull in and submit prayer requests throughout Lent.

'We're just putting [the initiative] in front of people to help them think of Lent, as a reminder of it,' Fr Paddy said, adding that he was confident that in Glenamady, 'a great parish with very active people always thinking of new things for the church'.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent and this year is on Wednesday 1 March.