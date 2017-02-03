Donald Trump Tweets White House Moment Of Faith Photo Showing Him, Other Officials And Guests In Prayer

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

U.S. President Donald Trump leads administration officials and guests in prayer at the White House on Feb. 1, 2017. (Tweeter/Donald Trump)

Seldom, if ever, has the world seen an avowed Christian leader of the world's mightiest nation leading his top officials in prayer—right in his country's seat of power.

U.S. President Donald Trump did that on Wednesday as he tweeted a photo of himself praying at his office in the White House together with his Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, Vice President Mike Pence, the widow of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, Maureen Scalia, their son, Fr. Paul Scalia, and other family members.

More than a thousand words, the White House moment of faith photo appeared to paint a picture of a president who truly believes in the power of prayer and the need for divine guidance.

Many Christian leaders are already applauding Trump for his selection of Gorsuch to fill the post left vacant by Scalia's death, according to CBN News.

Evangelist Franklin Graham is one of them. "We are very thankful that President Trump nominated him [Gorsuch] because he will protect religious liberty and that's what, for me, that's what I'm very concerned about is religious liberty," Graham told CBN News.

Advertisement

The morning after the photo was taken, Trump attended the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington D.C. where he revealed the "five words that never, ever fail to touch my heart."

He said those words are, "I am praying for you," LifeSite News reported.

Trump thanked the American people for praying for him, saying their prayers "have sustained me and inspired me."

Speaking to American and foreign policians and other dignitaries, Trump spoke about "spiritual success" which, he said, truly defines "the quality of our lives."

"I tell you that from somebody that has had material success," he said.

He noted that many of the ultra-rich are "very, very miserable and unhappy people" while the less wealthy have families that are often the happiest.

"Those to me are the successful people," he said.

Trump also lauded America's Founding Fathers for making "one nation under God" a part of the country's Pledge of Allegiance. He said the reference to God is "a great thing because that's what we are and that is what we will always be and that is what our people want."

"God will always give us solace and strength and comfort," he said.