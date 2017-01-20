Donald Trump Inauguration Speech: President Trump Tells America It Will Be 'Protected By God'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds two Bibles - Lincoln's Bible and his family Bible - while his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany watch and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administers the oath. Reuters

Donald Trump sought to assure a divided America Friday that there should be no fear because the nation is under the protection of God.

Trump was sworn in as the 45th U.S. President in a damp Washington D.C. after blazing an astonishing and often rocky trail to the White House that saw off the early favorite Hillary Clinton and defied the expectations of even his own fellow Republicans. It was, in his own words, a "historic movement."

In his address, the business mogul painted a picture of a broken America sighing under the pressures of poverty, crime and lost opportunities. "This American carnage stops right here and stops now," he said.

And when it came to American interests on the international stage, President Trump did not hold back as he vowed it would be "America first" from now on.

"Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families. We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength."

As he promised his oath of allegiance was to "all Americans," just a few blocks aways anti-Trump protesters were smashing windows and damaging cars, an indication of how split the U.S. is when it comes to its new president.

Trump's references to Christianity were among the lighter moments of his address. Referencing Psalm 133:1, he remarked "how good and pleasant it is when God's people live together in unity."

He also pointed to God as he sought to assure the American people about their future under a Trump presidency.

"We are protected and we will always be protected. We will be protected by the great men and women of our military and law enforcement. And most importantly, we will be protected by God," he said.

Prior to the swearing in ceremonies, Trump continued the tradition of previous presidents in attending a private prayer service with his family at the nearby St. John's Episcopal Church.