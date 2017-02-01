Denzel Washington Not Ashamed To Tell Hollywood's Elite At SAG Awards That He's A 'God-Fearing Man'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis reprise their Broadway roles as Troy and Rose Maxson in the film, 'Fences.' (Paramount Pictures)

The topics of faith and religion are pretty much taboo in Hollywood, but award-winning actor Denzel Washington was not afraid to bare his love for God in front of all his peers during the recent Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

Washington bagged the Outstanding Male Actor award during this year's SAG Awards.

During his acceptance speech, the 62-year-old actor talked about God and faith.

"I'm a God fearing man. I'm supposed to have faith, but I didn't have faith," he said, according to Faith Wire. "God bless you all, all you other actors. I said, 'That young boy is going to win this. You ain't going to win.' I didn't even prepare. But I am prepared."

Washington was referring to Casey Affleck, who was deemed a sure-win for his role in "Manchester By The Sea." Affleck already won Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture during the Golden Globe Awards, but Washington beat him this time around for his role as Troy Maxson in "Fences."

Advertisement

Washington then dedicated his award to "the guys that don't get recognised." He continued, "We're just actors. You know, I'm famous and all that kind of stuff, but that doesn't stop him from getting nervous on opening night."

The "Fences" star has already won three Golden Globe awards, a Tony Award, and two Academy Awards. This was his first SAG win, although he has already been nominated three times for his performances in "Flight," "Training Day," and "The Hurricane."

Meanwhile, Washington talked to "Stranger Things" stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp after the awards ceremony and gave them some inspiring words of advice, reported Gossip Cop.

"The most important thing you can do in life is to help others. It's more important to see others do well than to do well yourself," Washington told the kids. "In this 'how many likes do I have' world that we live in, turn it off, look to your friends, lift somebody up, make somebody else better than you are, help somebody. I can tell both of you are going to do that already. I can tell. So, I'll see you all at work, right?"